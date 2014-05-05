(Updates death toll)
ATHENS May 5 Twenty-two migrants drowned and at
least 10 were missing after their vessels capsized off the Greek
island of Samos early on Monday in seas where hundreds have died
attempting the perilous crossing this year alone, the Greek
coast guard said.
Thousands of migrants from Africa and the Middle East pack
into often unsafe boats to get into the European Union through
Greece, Italy, Malta and other coastal states. The numbers have
increased since "Arab Spring" uprisings triggered unrest across
North Africa and civil war in Syria.
Two boats, a yacht and a life boat, carrying about 68
migrants, capsized about four nautical miles off Samos in the
eastern Aegean Sea, close to the Turkish coast. Authorities said
they had rescued 36 people and recovered the bodies of 12 women,
six men and four children.
"Most of those who drowned were trapped inside one of the
boats, in the cabin and elsewhere," a Greek coast guard official
said.
This was the second such incident in less than two months.
In March, seven migrants drowned after their boat capsized off
the eastern Greek island of Lesbos.
Authorities said they did not yet know the nationality of
the migrants. Two search-and-rescue helicopters, assisted by two
coast guard vessels, one navy warship and a cruise liner were
searching for the missing, the coast guard official said.
Greece has long struggled with illegal immigration, a
situation worsened by a deep economic crisis and record-high
unemployment that has aggravated anti-immigrant sentiment among
Greeks.
A migrant boat mishap that killed at least two and left 10
missing in January became a headache for the government, which
had to deny claims its coast guard triggered the accident and
that Greece breached EU law by trying to push the migrants back
to Turkey.
Greece, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency,
has made tackling illegal immigration a priority. The
Mediterranean nation along with Italy and Malta, the EU's
gate-keepers, have repeatedly pressed European Union partners to
do more to help them handle the large numbers of migrants.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki
Koutantou; Editing by Larry King)