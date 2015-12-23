ATHENS Dec 23 Five children, one woman and four
men drowned when their boat sank off the small Greek island of
Farmakonisi, Greek coastguard officials said early on Wednesday.
Another 13 people, 11 men and two women, were rescued and
two were still missing according to witnesses, the officials
said adding that a helicopter, a patrol boat and private vessels
assisted the search-and-rescue operation.
"The vessel, a 6-metre (20-foot) speed boat, sank under
unknown circumstances," one of the officials told Reuters. "They
were in the water when they were spotted by a rescue boat."
The incident took place east of Farmakonisi, close to
Turkey's coast. Tens of thousands of mainly Syrian refugees have
braved rough seas this year to make the short but precarious
journey from Turkey to Greece's islands.
More than 1 million refugees and migrants came to the
European Union in 2015, while almost 3,700 died or went missing
during the journey, which has reaped huge profit for smugglers,
the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.
The EU is counting on Ankara to stem the flow of refugees
from Turkey into Greece and onward to Germany and other EU
countries. A report said there was little evidence of progress
since Turkey signed an "action plan" with the EU.
Its neighbour, Greece, which is a gateway to the EU, is also
trying to rebuff criticism that it has done too little to manage
the people arriving on its shores.
Athens has promised to speed up the construction of
EU-assisted reception and registration centres on five islands,
but so far only the so-called hotspot on Lesbos is operational.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Sandra Maler)