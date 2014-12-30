(Adds officials board vessel)
ATHENS Dec 30 Italian officials boarded a cargo
ship carrying hundreds of migrants on Tuesday after it left
Greek waters and headed towards the coast of southern Italy, the
navy said.
Three coast guard officers were landed from a helicopter to
assess whether the Moldovan-flagged Blue Sky M was able to
navigate safely.
The vessel, which the navy estimates is carrying around 600
migrants, was spotted close to the coast of Corfu earlier in the
day after authorities got an alarm call about a potential
incident on board.
Greek state television said the alarm had been raised
because armed men were on board, but there was no confirmation
from the defence or shipping ministries.
Greek naval and coastguard vessels as well as a military
helicopter were sent to the scene, but the ship was allowed to
continue into international waters after the captain assured
officials the situation was under control.
"He said there was no problem and he would continue on
course towards Italy," said a shipping ministry official, who
declined to be quoted by name.
According to figures from the United Nations refugee agency,
160,000 migrants arrived by sea in Italy and another 40,000 in
Greece between January and the end of November.
Fleeing the Middle East and North Africa and often
travelling in small, unsafe boats, thousands more have died
attempting the journey.
The civil war in Syria and near-anarchy in Libya have
worsened the crisis.
The influx has stirred some tensions among Greeks and
Italians, whose own living standards have been eroded by
pressure on their governments to cut spending and raise taxes
since the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Lefteris Papadimas and Steve
Scherer in Rome; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)