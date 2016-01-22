ATHENS Jan 22 At least eight migrants including
two children drowned when a wooden boat carrying them capsized
north of the Greek island of Kalolimnos early on Friday, a
coastguard official said, as the refugee flow towards Europe
continues despite the winter cold.
"Eight bodies have been recovered and 26 have been rescued
and taken to the island," a Greek coastguard official said.
"They were on a wooden sailboat. We do not yet have a clear
picture of how many were on board."
A search and rescue operation was ongoing off Kalolimnos, a
small island in the southeastern Aegean Sea close to Turkey's
coast, assisted by a helicopter and other vessels, the official
said.
It was not clear why the vessel capsized, the official said.
Fleeing war, thousands of mainly Syrian refugees have braved
rough seas this year to make the short but precarious journey
from Turkey to Greece's islands, from which most continue to
mainland Greece and northward into wealthier western Europe.
Winter conditions make the journey even more dangerous.
