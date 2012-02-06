ATHENS Feb 6 Greece's talks with its international lenders on a new bailout package are tough and are continuing, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday.

"Unfortunately the negotiations are so tough that as soon as one chapter closes another opens," Venizelos said after meeting the so-called troika of the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout, but Greek political leaders responded by delaying their decision for yet another day.