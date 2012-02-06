ATHENS Feb 6 Greece's talks with its
international lenders on a new bailout package are tough and are
continuing, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday.
"Unfortunately the negotiations are so tough that as soon as
one chapter closes another opens," Venizelos said after meeting
the so-called troika of the European Union, International
Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to
make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new
EU/IMF bailout, but Greek political leaders responded by
delaying their decision for yet another day.