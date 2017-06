ATHENS Feb 10 Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister Marilisa Xenogiannakopoulou has resigned in protest against tough terms included in a bailout agreement the country needs to avoid default, state television said on Friday.

The move by Xenogiannakopoulou, a member of the socialist party in the national unity government of technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, follows similar resignations by the socialist deputy labour minister and four far-right ministers.