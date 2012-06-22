ATHENS, June 22 Greece's incoming finance
minister Vassilis Rapanos was rushed to hospital on Friday after
a fainting spell, said a government official and a source at the
bank where he is chairman.
"He felt dizzy and fainted and was taken to hospital where
he was given fluids intravenously and will undergo checks," the
banking source said.
A government official said he spoke to Rapanos on the phone
after he was taken to hospital, where he was in the process of
undergoing checks.
Rapanos, the chairman of Greece's biggest commercial bank
National Bank of Greece, has been named finance
minister in Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's cabinet and was due
to be sworn in later on Friday.