ATHENS, July 9 Greek Deputy Labour minister
Nikos Nikolopoulos has resigned saying the government was not
forceful enough in pushing lenders for changes to a bailout
plan, the state-run Athens news agency said on Monday, in a
setback to the conservative-led coalition.
"The sole reason of my resignation is my personal conviction
that the issue of renegotiating with the troika, as well as the
correction of significant distortions in labour, pension, social
security and welfare issues, should have been emphatically put
on the table from the start," an excerpt from his resignation
letter read, according the news agency.
A labour ministry official confirmed the minister had
submitted his resignation but government officials could not
confirmed whether it had been accepted.
After demanding a long list of changes to Greece's latest
rescue package when it took power last month, the three-party
coalition has struck a more conciliatory tone towards lenders in
recent days by promising to carry out a host of reforms before
asking for a renegotiation of the package.