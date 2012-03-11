* Venizelos only candidate in leadership race
* Greece readies for parliamentary elections by mid-May
* PASOK badly trail conservatives in opinion polls
* Conservative leader says he needs to govern alone
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, March 11 Greek Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos will run unopposed for the leadership of the
Socialists, party officials said on Sunday, as the political
focus shifts towards a parliamentary election now that Athens
has secured a bond swap deal.
Venizelos, 55, won the backing of all the Socialist PASOK
party's heavy hitters and looks a certainty to become leader in
an internal ballot on March 18.
However, winning the parliamentary election, pencilled in
for late April or early May, will be far tougher with all
opinion polls showing PASOK badly trailing the conservative New
Democracy party.
"Our country is at a crucial juncture and as a result a very
large number of PASOK officials have supported my candidacy,"
Venizelos told a party conference at which his only potential
rival, former minister and EU commissioner, Christos Papoutsis,
dropped out after failing to secure sufficient backing.
A pensioner on crutches hurled yoghurt at Venizelos during
the conference in a reminder of the unpopularity of austerity
measures he has overseen in 9 months as finance minister.
Greek media are speculating that Venizelos will soon quit as
finance minister to focus on the leadership. The
constitutional-expert-turned politician, who is known for his
public speaking and sharp intellect, has refused to comment on
the reports.
Greece averted an uncontrolled default on Thursday, when it
struck a debt exchange deal with private creditors that paves
the way for a 130-billion euro bailout by the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund later this month.
Venizelos, who was in charge of Greece's preparation for the
2004 Athens Olympics, was the key negotiator in those debt
talks.
Completion of the second EU/IMF-led rescue in two years will
set in motion the end of the technocratic coalition government
under Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, which was formed in
November with a mandate to conclude the bailout and then hold
elections.
Both PASOK and the New Democracy back Papademos and the
austerity measures he took to obtain the bailout. That has cost
them dearly in the run-up to election, which is unlikely to
produce an outright winner as small, left-wing, anti-austerity
parties gain at their expense.
CONSERVATIVES TO GO IT ALONE
Conservative leader Antonis Samaras, 60, reiterated on
Sunday he was seeking an absolute majority.
"The country can't be governed without one," he told a party
conference. "I wouldn't have negotiating power abroad".
However most polls show that while New Democracy is firmly
in the lead, it is well short of the support needed to rule
alone and analysts expect it to form a coalition with PASOK once
again.
Elections will be held at some point after April 29,
government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis said late on Friday.
Samaras said on Sunday that they will be held "after Easter",
which in Greece falls on April 15.
Regardless of who wins the poll, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble warned Greece that it would have to keep its
promises.
"Greece must stick to its obligations after the election.
That's the basis for the (bailout) programme," he said in an
interview with Greek newspaper To Vima, published on Saturday.
Austerity measures tied to the country's first EU/IMF bailout
in 2010 have plunged the Greek economy into its longest and
deepest slump since World War Two. There is no sign of a return
to growth that could help cut, or even maintain, its crippling
debt pile.
Underlining the dire state of an economy where unemployment
runs at 21 percent and more than half of the youth are out of
work, data on Friday showed gross domestic product shrank by a
record 7 percent in 2011. Investment slumped by 21 percent in
2011 after a 15 percent slide in 2010.