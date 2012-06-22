ATHENS, June 22 Greece's incoming finance
minister Vassilis Rapanos was rushed to hospital on Friday after
complaining of nausea, intense abdominal pains and dizziness,
medical authorities said.
Rapanos had undergone checks at a hospital on Friday morning
after a difficult night but returned to work. He was later
rushed back to the medical facility, said a source at the bank
where he is chairman.
"Vassilis Rapanos was admitted today because of intense
abdominal pains, dizziness, nausea, sweating and weakness. His
condition has stabilised," Hygeia Hospital in Athens said in a
statement.
He was given fluids intravenously and is undergoing checks,
the banking source said.
Rapanos, the chairman of Greece's biggest commercial bank
National Bank of Greece, has been named finance
minister in new Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's cabinet.
He was due to be sworn in later on Friday, but the Greek
president's office said the ceremony would now be limited to two
other deputy ministers who were scheduled to be sworn in
alongside the finance minister.
The news came hours after Samaras's office said the new
premier himself would undergo eye surgery on Saturday to repair
a damaged retina, forcing him to cancel a meeting of his
parliamentary group on Friday.