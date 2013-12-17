ATHENS Dec 17 A former Greek transport minister
was arrested in Athens after running a stop sign in a luxury SUV
that was discovered to have fake license plates, police
officials said on Tuesday.
Mihalis Liapis, 62, served as transport and culture minister
in the former conservative government in power from 2004 to
2009, before a debt crisis triggered public anger against a
political and business elite widely viewed as privileged and
corrupt.
The former minister did not have a driver's license or
insurance documents for the SUV when he was stopped by police,
the officials said.
The retired politician appeared before a prosecutor later in
the day and was charged with forgery - for having fake plates -
and providing tax authorities with false information by saying
that he would no longer use the vehicle when he handed over the
real plates in August.
He also faces a fine of up to 500 euros for not having a car
insurance, according to court officials.
"I made a mistake," Liapis said in handcuffs, outside the
prosecutor's office. "I will be punished accordingly."
Liapis was released and is expected to appear in court on
Thursday.
Most violations of this kind incur misdemeanour charges and
are punishable with fines in Greece.
Greece is implementing austerity measures and structural
reforms in exchange for financial aid from the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund, that helps it stay afloat
as it struggles to pull itself out of a six-year recession.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)