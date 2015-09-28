ATHENS, Sept 28 Greece wants to keep a majority
stake in its dominant power utility PPC and also set
up an independent power grid operator, as agreed with its
international lenders, its energy minister said on Monday.
The state owns 51 percent of PPC, which controls 97 percent
of Greece's retail elecricity market. Under the country's third
bailout deal Athens needs to privatise its power grid operator
or find an alternative scheme to open up the market.
"There won't be a further privatisation of PPC. The state
will retain a majority stake," Energy Minister Panos Skourletis
told Real News radio.
Skourletis also said that Greece would proceed with the
privatisations it has agreed with its Europen Union and IMF
lenders.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)