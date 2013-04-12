ZURICH, April 12 Swiss prosecutors have frozen
10 million Swiss francs ($10.76 million) in assets linked to
Greek former Defence Minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos and are
investigating whether Swiss-based individuals assisted him in
laundering money.
In its annual report, the Swiss federal prosecution service
said it was investigating numerous money laundering allegations
reported by banks after Tsohatzopoulos's arrest, adding this
showed the Swiss banks could be abused to aid corruption.
"This poses significant reputational risks not only for the
banks involved but for Switzerland as a whole," the report said.
A prosecution spokeswoman said 10 million francs had been
frozen in connection with the investigation.
A Greek court sentenced Tsohatzopoulos in March to eight
years in prison for failing to disclose the source of lavish
wealth that made him a symbol of the corruption that has plagued
the country.
Once a powerful Socialist politician who almost became prime
minister in the 1990s, Tsohatzopoulos has denied wrongdoing and
plans to appeal. He faces a further trial on charges of money
laundering and using offshore companies to buy a luxurious
mansion in Athens.
Switzerland is trying to improve its image as a haven for
ill-gotten gains, blocking nearly 1 billion francs in stolen
assets linked to dictators overthrown by the Arab Spring revolts
- Egypt, Libya, Syria and Tunisia.
($1 = 0.9293 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jon Hemming)