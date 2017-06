ATHENS Feb 10 Ministers from a far-right party in Greece's coalition government have offered their resignation to Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, the semi-official Athens News Agency (ANA) said on Friday.

It is now up to Papademos to decide whether he will accept them, ANA said, without citing a source.

The far-right LAOS party, which has refused to vote in favour of a bailout agreement needed to avert a messy default, has four members in Papademos' cabinet.