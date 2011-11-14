* Vodafone pays 168 mln euros for frequencies

* Greece raises a total 380 mln eur from sale (Adds details)

ATHENS Nov 14 Debt-laden Greece said on Monday it had raised 380 million euros ($522 million) from the sale of mobile telephone frequencies to its three dominant cell phone operators OTE, Vodafone and Wind Hellas.

The auction formed part of the country's plan to sell 50 billion euros of state assets over the coming years to pay down its debt and avoid bankruptcy under an EU/IMF-engineered bailout.

Vodafone took the lion's share of the spectrum rights on sale, spending a total of 168 million euros to buy six blocks of frequencies, Greek telecoms regulator EETT said in a statement.

Mobile phone firms are generally cutting investment in recession-hit Greece, but need the additional spectrum to cater for the growing demand for data traffic.

"The auction will promote the development of new wireless technologies and third-generation mobile telephony networks," EETT said.

Greece's 4 billion euro mobile phone market contracted at double-digit rates in 2010 and continues to contract this year amid a price war between operators and falling use by cash-strapped customers.

Greek market leader Cosmote, a unit of dominant telecoms firm OTE and 40-percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, spent 118 million euros on four spectrum blocks.

Greece's No.3 operator, Wind Hellas, which has restructured its debt twice within a year, spent 93 million euros on four blocks in the 900 MHz band. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ben Harding and Jon Loades-Carter)