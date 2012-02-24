* Greeks pull around 65 bln euros from banks since start of
crisis
* Watchdog claims a Greek MP sent 1 million euros to a Swiss
bank
* No MP has yet owned up to transferring the money
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Feb 24 The Greek government on
Friday threatened to name and shame lawmakers accused of
funnelling huge sums of money abroad in spite of a call to
ordinary Greeks to return their savings to the country's
cash-strapped banks.
Greeks have withdrawn some 65 billion euros ($86 billion) in
bank savings since the onset of the debt crisis in 2009,
stashing most of it at home or in safety deposit boxes fearing
the country might have to ditch the currency and return to the
drachma.
Controversy erupted this week when the head of the
judiciary's money-laundering watchdog, prosecutor Panagiotis
Nikoloudis, said a member of the Greek parliament sent 1 million
euros ($1.33 million) to a Swiss bank in mid-2011.
Greek media, in a frenzy to identify the MP, have floated
several names but no one has stepped forward.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos did not identify the
deputy, whose bank transfer did not necessarily break the law.
But that was not the point, he told parliament on Friday.
"There is indeed a difference between what is legal and what
is proper," he said. "There are politicians, or relatives of
politicians, who each transferred more than 100,000 euros abroad
in 2011."
"These names will be ascertained within the day, and will be
given to the parliament speaker. They will be called upon to
explain."
The transfers were made despite the government assuring
Greeks their savings are safe. The withdrawals have exacerbated
a liquidity crisis that has left some banks dependent on central
bank funding.
SCANDAL
"I have repeatedly called recently for a national movement
to repatriate deposits to Greek banks," Venizelos said. "Let
politicians and their relatives be at the forefront of this
movement."
Sixteen billion of the 65 billion euros withdrawn has been
sent abroad, much of it to Britain.
The scandal has added fuel to an unofficial election
campaign that already appears to be under way ahead of
parliamentary polls yet to be called but expected in April.
Fringe parties are set to make big gains at the expense of
the two parties in government, buoyed by voter anger over the
savage spending cuts and tax hikes demanded of Greece by its
euro zone partners as the price of bailing it out.
A spokesman for the New Democracy party, which is in
government with the PASOK Socialists, said the deputy behind the
1-million-euro transfer should resign.
"Politicians today are not only requested to conform with
the law. They must also set an example," said Yannis Michelakis.
"This kind of behaviour sends the wrong message. Whoever it
is must resign from parliament."
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Fragou and Dina Kyriakidou;
Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Sophie Hares)