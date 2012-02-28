ATHENS Feb 28 A former Greek minister on
Tuesday identified her businessman husband as the mystery man
behind a 1 million euro transfer abroad, putting an end to days
of speculation on a transaction held up as an example of
political hypocrisy.
The controversy erupted last week when a Greek prosecutor
said an unnamed lawmaker had sent 1 million euros to a Swiss
bank, prompting outrage against politicians who have urged
ordinary Greeks to keep their savings in Greek
banks.
Days of frenzied chatter in Greek media over the identity of
the lawmaker followed, with politicians taking turns to decry
the transfer and urging the culprit to come forward.
The guessing game finally came to end on Tuesday when Dora
Bakoyanni, head of the small centre-right Democratic Alliance
party , said a parliamentary committee had called to
tell her the person in question was her husband.
An outraged Bakoyanni , who said her husband had
transferred the sum abroad to buy a ship, demanded to know how a
legal business transaction by a non-politician could have been
built up into a scandal.
"We are all convinced that this has to do with a lawmaker
and finally it has to do with the business dealings of a person
who has been doing that job forever," Bakoyanni, a former
foreign minister, said in parliament.
"It is ethical to allow Greek shipping activity to continue.
It is ethical to be married to a Greek businessman. And this has
nothing to do with one's political activity, identity or being."
News of the million euro transfer touched a nerve among
ordinary Greeks suffering from repeated wage and pension cuts
imposed under a new bailout package to save the country from
bankruptcy. They blame a political class they see as corrupt and
self-serving for their plight.
Greeks have withdrawn some 65 billion euros ($86 billion) in
bank savings since the debt crisis picked up steam in 2009,
stashing most of it at home or in safety deposit boxes in fear
the country might have to return to the drachma.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)