LONDON Oct 22 After scrambling to get their
money out of Greece as the economy collapsed, Greeks abroad are
regaining an appetite for shares and property at home, spurred
on by bargain prices and a bet that their country will stay in
the euro zone after all.
Property investors and agents say interest in real estate
has jumped since the summer and there are tentative signs the
financial exodus is slowing, according to central bank, stock
market and investment flow data.
"There are deals that didn't make sense but do now as the
outside world takes the government more seriously," said Kostas
Kazolides, a London-based investor who has been investing in and
advising on property deals in Greece and Cyprus for 35 years.
"People are talking about going back in and buying. There
are villas in Mykonos going at 30 percent of their value because
sellers are feeling the pinch," he said. A 30 percent fall in
construction costs was another attraction.
Fears that investments and bank deposits would be
redenominated in a rapidly devaluing new Greek currency if
Greece left the euro had put the brakes on international
investors buying assets like property and shares on the cheap in
recent years.
But a coalition government led by conservative Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras that came to power in June has made a
positive initial impression on some investors by pledging to do
everything needed to keep bailout funds flowing, easing fears of
bankruptcy and euro zone exit.
There are signs European policymakers are becoming more
conciliatory towards Greece, including German Chancellor Angela
Merkel ruling out letting the country default on its debt,
making the country's exit from the single currency look less
likely for now.
Analysts at U.S. bank Citigroup changed their view
earlier this month that Greece would almost certainly leave the
euro, lowering its probability of such an event to 60 percent
from 90 percent, mainly due to a change of attitude by other
euro zone governments. [ID: nL5E8LCPE0]
Data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company that tracks the
funds industry, shows the amount of money flowing out of Greek
equity funds is slower in 2012 than previous years and turned
positive in August.
The net outflow from funds investing in Greek equities
during 2012 was 17 million euros at the end of August, out of a
total asset base of 690 million euros, which indicates a
slowdown in investors running for the exit from the 50 million
euros of 2011 and 42 million euros lost in 2010.
"You might see more inflows (in future) because the rhetoric
changed from the German side," said Georgios Tsapouris, an
investment strategist at British private bank Coutts. "At some
point you have to move before the market so there is going to
have to be some opportunity," he said.
Investors dabbling in the Greek stock market have reaped
rewards for their bravado in recent months, with the Athex
equity index up nearly 30 percent since early May, outperforming
other asset classes such as gold, emerging market equities, oil
and some government bonds.
Central bank data suggests sentiment is stabilising after
the country's banking system spent years suffering the severe
strain from capital flight as savers moved money abroad to
protect it from bank failures and possible currency devaluation.
Deposits held by businesses and households climbed slightly
during the summer from a five-year low of 150.58 billion euros
in June to 153.89 billion euros a month later, the biggest
monthly jump in more than three years, before slipping by 0.33
percent in August.
Despite some grounds for optimism, there is still much to
deter jittery investors, including a decision by the country's
biggest company, Coca Cola Hellenic, to relocate its
headquarters to Switzerland and its shares to London this month,
citing better access to capital markets.
While Greeks abroad are more prepared than others to invest
in their country now, many pulled their money out as the economy
turned bad and their willingness to put it back in again still
depends on the circumstances being favourable.
"It's important not to underestimate the emotional pull,"
said Chris Groves, a London-based partner at law firm Withers
who advises private clients.
He defended the motivation of expatriate Greek investors.
"There's a sense of duty and it's not right to say rich
Greeks are purely motivated by greed. There are much more
complex motives," he said.
Property investors will become more confident of paying a
fair price as the Greek government begins selling state assets
including real estate as a condition of its bailout over the
next several months, said Dimitris Manoussakis, head of the
Athens office of real estate consultant Savills.
"After the August holidays there was a change," he said,
noting Greek investors had become more interested in commercial
property like hotels and retail schemes than before and that
demand was coming from countries including the US, South Africa
and Australia.
"We are now taking emails and calls to request information
for property that's on the market. Six months ago it was frozen
and we weren't taking those calls."