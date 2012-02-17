ROME Feb 17 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos are hopeful that an agreement can be reached on Greece at Monday's Eurogroup meeting, Monti's office said.

The three leaders expressed the shared optimism over a Greek deal during a conference call on Friday, a statement said.

Merkel was to have travelled to Rome on Friday to hold talks with Monti but cancelled the visit over the sudden resignation German President Christian Wulff