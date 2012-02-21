Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
BRUSSELS Feb 21 The 130-billion-euro Greek bailout deal secured by euro zone finance ministers will ease the threat of the debt crisis spilling over to other countries, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday.
"It's an important result that removes immediate risks of contagion," Monti told a news conference.
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.