By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, March 14
ATHENS, March 14 Greek archaeologists
appealed to art lovers across the world on Wednesday to protest
against austerity cuts taking a toll on the debt-stricken
country's ancient monuments, temples and museums.
Since the debt crisis flared in 2009, Greece has imposed a
series of spending cuts to satisfy lenders and avert bankruptcy.
The culture ministry's budget has been cut by 35 percent and it
has axed 2,000 staffers, mostly workers on temporary contracts.
The budget cuts have hit museums and archaeological sites
hard, forcing some to shorten visiting hours or shut down and
prompting concern about the level of security at some of the
most precious archaeological sites.
"Our cultural heritage is not for sale," said Despina
Koutsoumba, the head of the Greek Archaeologists' Association.
"We don't want markets to rule over our cultural heritage, our
history and our democracy."
She and other Greek archaeologists called on art lovers to
protest the cuts by holding up posters like "Defend Greece's
cultural heritage" in front of Greek statues in museums abroad,
and posting a picture of that on the Internet.
They hope the campaign will convince the government to
shelve plans for public sector lay offs and further cuts in
2012, including a 20 percent cut in funding for museum security.
Although provincial sites have borne the brunt of the
cutbacks, even major showcase projects like the two-year-old
Acropolis Museum have been feeling the chill.
"We need everyone's help. We don't want our museums to
become store rooms," said Koutsoumba, warning that other
austerity-hit countries could soon find themselves in Greece's
predicament.
"What happened here will happen to other countries too."
Culture and Tourism Minister Pavlos Yeroulanos has said the
government is doing its best to protect Greece's heritage.
But archaeologists say the roughly 7,000 archaeologists,
guards and civil servants are not enough to adequately care for
the 20,000 historical monuments, sites and museums, that attract
millions of tourists every year.
In January, three works of art, including one by Pablo
Picasso and another by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, were stolen
from the National Gallery in Athens.
A month later, armed thieves looted a museum in Greece's
Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games, stealing bronze and
pottery artefacts. Yeroulanos offered to resign, but his
resignation was not accepted.
"Today it's the National Gallery or the museum in Olympia,
but tomorrow it will be the Louvre, the Colosseum and museums in
Germany," Koutsoumba said. "We need a shield of protection."