* Greece swallows bitter austerity pill
* Two main parties losing support before elections
* But polls show most Greeks want to stay in euro
By Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Feb 21 Greeks resigned themselves
on Tuesday to a 130-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout that won their
country a last-minute reprieve from bankruptcy at the price of a
decade of austerity and humiliating foreign scrutiny of national
finances.
Agreements among euro zone ministers during all-night talks
in Brussels secured a second rescue package since 2010 in return
for a new round of spending cuts that have already cost
thousands of jobs and gnawed painfully into public services.
Relief vied with a sense of shame on the streets of Athens
as Greeks who in two months could be choosing a new government
digested what the deal means for a country now being treated as
the sick patient of the 17-nation currency union.
"We are like drug addicts who have just been given their
next dose, this is what they've reduced our country to," Ioulia
Ioannou, 70, a retired nurse, said of the country's politicians.
"I don't know who I will vote for. I'd vote for a new party
if someone had the courage to create one," said the life-long
voter for the ruling Socialist PASOK party, whose popularity has
been hammered by the crisis.
"For the first time, I'm embarrassed to say I'm Greek."
Fellow pensioner Vasia Angelou, born to Nazi occupation of
Greece during World War Two and who saw harsh junta rule during
the 1960s and 1970s, said the deal at least averted the risk for
now of Greece leaving the euro and even the European Union.
"I'm relieved," the retired advertising firm employee said.
"We have lived through worse times in Greece and many people
don't realise life would be much harder if we were kicked out of
Europe. I have some hope at least my children's lives will be
better," she said of two grown-up children studying in Britain.
The Demokratia tabloid that has run computer-generated
pictures of Chancellor Angela Merkel in a Nazi uniform splashed
the front-page headline: "130 billion in chains".
"Salvation under conditions", ran the headline of the
centre-left Ta Nea newspaper in a front-page editorial.
Austerity measures have already triggered mass street
protests in Athens and street clashes between security forces
and masked youths who this month torched dozens of buildings.
In a possible foretaste of tensions to come, dozens of fuel
station owners and truck drivers blocked roads on Tuesday
outside a finance ministry building with banners attacking
international lenders to Greece as "thieves and smugglers".
The country's two main unions, GSEE and ADEDY, have called
for protests on Wednesday.
Lucas Papademos, Greece's technocrat caretaker prime
minister, had told lawmakers to back the deeply unpopular
international financial rescue or condemn the country to
"uncontrolled economic chaos and social explosion."
HERE COME THE BUDGET "COMMANDOS"
Unemployment has leapt to 20 percent and street crime is up
as the Greek economy has shrunk by over 16 percent since a 2008
peak, weighed down by spending cuts, the global downturn and the
cost of servicing debt now at 160 percent of national output.
The Brussels deal was only secured after private holders of
Greek bonds agreed to take deep losses on their investments and
after northern states led by EU paymaster Germany demanded, and
won, unprecedented rights to inspect Greece's finances.
The text of the accord does not specify how the new
inspectors, already dubbed "commandos" by some local Greek
media, will operate, and European Commission officials said the
details would be worked out this week.
But it is this part of the deal which is causing many to
wince.
"I am embarrassed as a Greek citizen to have a permanent
surveillance committee," said fruit vendor Raptis Michalis.
"It is as if we don't have in Greece educated and able
people to govern the country," he said, forecasting that Greece
would still default on its debt a few months down the line.
In the lead-up to the vote Greece's president accused German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of insulting his nation,
reflecting growing public resentment of almost daily lectures
from Berlin on the dire state of the Greek economy.
"I cannot accept Mr Schaeuble insulting my country," said
Karolos Papoulias, an 82-year-old veteran of Greece's resistance
struggle against the Nazi occupation and who also played a part
in the resistance to the junta.
"Who is Mr Schaeuble to insult Greece? Who are the Dutch?
Who are the Finnish?" he said in a speech earlier this month
that captured the depth of feeling about foreign intervention in
Greek affairs.
Voters' disenchantment with politicians they blame for years
of economic mis-management has sent ratings for PASOK and its
current coalition partner, the conservative New Democracy (ND),
to record lows.
A survey by pollster GPO carried out days after parliament's
Feb 13 backing for 3.3 billion euros of new austerity measures,
showed the two mustering less than a third of votes between them
as small left-wing rivals gained ground.
But separate poll findings that consistently show most
Greeks want to stay in the euro zone, together with laws aimed
at ensuring that elections create solid coalitions, could still
favour the two big parties in elections slated for April.
"Despite what the leftist parties are saying, even now
almost 70 percent of the public believes we have to do
everything to stay in the euro zone," said Costas Panagopoulos,
head of the Alco polling group.
"The only solution for a stable government will be this kind
of coalition government," he said of a new PASOK-ND alliance,
tipping Papademos to emerge as the consensus choice for a new
term.