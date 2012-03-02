NEW YORK Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it had cut Greece's local and foreign-currency bond ratings to C from Ca, bringing the country to its lowest possible level. It did not assign any future outlook.

"The announced debt exchange proposal," the credit rating agency said in a statement, "implies that private creditors that participate will incur substantial economic losses on their holdings of the Greek government debt".

(Reporting By Tiziana Barghini; Editing by Andrew Hay)