NEW YORK, March 2 Moody's Investors
Service on Friday cut Greece's sovereign debt rating to the
lowest possible level after a debt restructuring deal that
imposes hefty economic losses for private creditors.
Moody's lowered Greece's local and foreign-currency bond
ratings a notch to C from Ca, becoming the third credit rating
agency to downgrade the country following the announcement of
the swap deal to lighten its debt burden.
Moody's said it did not assign any future outlook to the
rating due to the very high likelihood of a default by the Greek
government on its bonds.
"The announced debt exchange proposal," the credit rating
agency said in a statement, "implies that private creditors that
participate will incur substantial economic losses on their
holdings of the Greek government debt".
Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings
to 'selective default', the second ratings agency to proceed
with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced the
bond swap.
Greece formally launched the bond swap on Friday. Under the
deal, bondholders will take losses of 53.5 percent on the
nominal value of their Greek holdings, with actual losses put at
around 74 percent.