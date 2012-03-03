NEW YORK, March 2 Moody's Investors
Service on Friday cut Greece's sovereign debt rating to the
lowest possible level after a debt-restructuring deal that
imposes hefty economic losses for private creditors.
Moody's lowered Greece's local and foreign-currency bond
ratings a notch to C from Ca, becoming the third credit rating
agency to downgrade the country following the announcement of
the swap deal to lighten its debt burden.
Moody's says that bonds rated C "are the lowest rated class
and are typically in default, with little prospect for recovery
of principal or interest." The rating agency added that it did
not assign any future outlook.
"The announced debt exchange proposal," the credit rating
agency said in a statement, "implies that private creditors that
participate will incur substantial economic losses on their
holdings of the Greek government debt."
On Monday, Standard & Poor's cut Greece's long-term ratings
to "selective default," the second ratings agency to proceed
with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced the
bond swap. Fitch had announced a cut to its lowest rating above
default last week.
Greece formally launched the bond swap a week ago.
Under the deal, which is part of a second 130-billion-euro
rescue package to claw Greece back from the brink of a
disorderly default, bondholders will take losses of 53.5 percent
on the nominal value of their Greek holdings, with actual losses
put at around 74 percent.
According to Moody's, "the announced proposal for private
sector involvement, a precondition for the provision of further
financial assistance from the euro area, would constitute a
distressed exchange, and hence a default, on Greek government
bonds."
The rating agency makes a distinction between a distressed
exchange - where investors are losing money - and an outright
default that is likely to happen when the exchange does not take
place.
"Both these conditions are met in this case," Moody's said.
When the Eurogroup's assessment has been finalized and debt
exchanges have been completed, Moody's will re-assess the credit
risk profile and ratings of any outstanding or new securities
issued by the Greek government.
Moodys' concludes that "the risk of default even after the
debt exchange has been completed remains high," and any upward
movements in Greece's sovereign ratings after the debt exchange
are likely to be small.