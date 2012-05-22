ATHENS May 22 In a land of ancient myths,
modern Greeks have created some of their own about their
near-bankrupt country's future as an integral part of a Europe
that will never kick them out.
Solemn warnings from abroad that Athens cannot stay in the
euro while rejecting the terms of its international bailout are
widely disbelieved. However bad their prospects, many Greeks
seem to think that since money to bail them out was found in the
past, it will be found again, whatever politicians say.
Nor do they believe that Europe will simply cast them loose,
despite growing signs that Greece is heading for the exit from
the single currency and towards the economic and social
catastrophe that would follow.
"There's a lot of money in this country, they just need to
tax the rich and it would solve so many problems," said
seamstress Argiro Maniati, 55.
Working furiously at her sewing machine surrounded by tall
piles of mended clothes her customers can't afford to collect,
Maniati fully embraces the myth that Greece's membership of the
euro can never die.
Like many Greeks who punished mainstream parties in a
fruitless May 6 election that has brought Greece to the edge of
a political abyss, she thinks politicians have exaggerated the
threat of euro expulsion to scare up votes for failed policies.
"The big parties brought us here, to poverty and suicide,
and they are terrorising us to make us accept tough measures."
In what many foreign partners see as the great Greek
paradox, opinion polls show over 75 percent of Greeks want to
stay in the euro, but two thirds oppose an international
bailout, a lifeline which came with harsh salary, pension and
job cuts.
Frankfurt and Brussels say it is impossible for Greece to
have one without the other: no bailout means no euro and a
return to the drachma - "drachmageddon", as some Greeks call it.
Enraged with mainstream politicians they blame for the mess,
voters backed smaller groups, such as the radical leftist SYRIZA
party of 37-year-old Alexis Tsipras, who won a surprise second
place on the back of his anti-bailout rhetoric.
The parliament elected on May 6 was split between backers
and opponents of the 130 billion euro international rescue plan,
and could not agree a cabinet. Another election will be held
next month, with the result far from clear.
The European Union, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund - who must give Greece money within weeks to pay
pensions and salaries - say they will pull the plug if the next
government in Athens does not back the bailout. Without the
money, they say Greece cannot stay in the common currency.
"Empty threats!" said Nikos Sokos, 29, who works in a cafe
in central Athens. "There's no way they're going to kick us out.
There won't be a euro zone if they do that."
"GRAND ILLUSION"
Observers of the Greek political scene say there are serious
risks if voters carry such myths to the polls.
"It's a grand illusion," said Theodore Couloumbis of the
ELIAMEP think tank.
"Parties must pose the basic question - in or out of the
euro? It will be tragic if we are thrown off the European bus
because our politicians can't send the right message."
The main message most Greeks have heard is that politicians
have wrecked the economy. At Makis Deligiannis's patisserie on a
busy Athens street corner, cake stands are half-empty. People
don't buy birthday cakes as they used to, sales have dropped by
half and he will vote for an anti-bailout party.
"No one can force us to leave the euro. Now that they have
us, they're stuck with us," he said.
"If they change the laws to force us out, then there will be
no euro zone. They're just barking to scare us but actually
they're the ones who are scared," he added.
Many parties show no sign of heeding warnings to make clear
to a public confused about what is at stake that elections next
month are effectively a referendum - euro or drachma.
Huddled in meetings to decide strategy for the next vote,
they are poring over opinion polls and mapping alliances but
their message is little changed from the last election.
Even the mainstream parties that negotiated the bailout have
campaigned on promises to win better terms, which helps sustain
the legend that a substantially improved deal is possible.
"There is a logic that the bailout, as it is now, doesn't
suit us," said Costas Panagopoulos, head of ALCO pollsters. "My
view is that parties will amend their message, but all of them
will be anti-bailout to a degree."
Greek officials have admitted that the state will run out of
cash next month. The EU and IMF have warned Athens will get no
more funds unless it meets fiscal targets and pushes reforms,
including finding about 11 billion euros worth of cuts by June.
Many Greeks mistrust such prophecies. Like in the ancient
Greek story-teller Aesop's fable "The Boy who Cried Wolf", they
have heard warnings before that cash was running out, and money
always turned up. But officials say this time the wolf is real:
the government has even raided funds set aside for natural
disasters.
"I shudder to think what will happen if a big earthquake or
tsunami hits Greece," said a source close to the international
lenders earlier this year. "Financially, they couldn't cope."
HUNTING FOR VOTES
In the hunt for voters in the May 6 election, political
parties muddled their message. Even the parties that had worked
hard to clinch the bailout deal in a coalition government
presented it as a great injustice that needed to be amended.
The conservative New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras vowed
to re-negotiate parts of the bailout deal to boost growth and
Socialist PASOK chief Evangelos Venizelos pledged to ease its
pain by spreading it over three years instead of two.
Tsipras told voters not to be fooled by false dilemmas -
Greece could give up the bailout and still stay in the euro,
while there was plenty of money if the state was managed
properly. He came a surprise second while the big parties that
ruled Greece for decades tanked.
With about three weeks to go before the next election, there
is no sign on the streets of Athens that people are coming to
grips with the real choice they face.
"Even if we go bankrupt we need to tell them clearly that we
won't leave the euro in any event. They'll have a bankrupt
country in the euro, which means other countries can go bankrupt
as well and the whole euro zone will blow up," said electrician
Thanasis Zahariadis, 47.
"So they won't let us go bankrupt, no way. These are just
threats. I'm going to vote anti-bailout."