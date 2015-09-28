ATHENS, Sept 28 Greece's biggest bank National
Bank is considering options to meet any potential
capital shortfall after a stress test later this year but has
not finalised plans, which include options for majority-owned
Finansbank in Turkey, a source at the bank told Reuters on
Monday.
Greek press reported on Monday that NBG is considering
shedding all of its 99 percent-owned Turkish subsidiary
Finansbank as part of an updated business plan it
aims to submit to the European Union's competition authority.
"We are looking into alternative proposals, as any bank
should do, to promptly cover possible capital needs," the source
said.
"In this phase and until the stress test is completed, any
projection on what specific strategy the bank will choose is
premature." the source said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)