A, Nov 9 Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF said on Wednesday that it may call an extraordinary shareholders meeting at National Bank after its member on the banks' board voted against the appointment of a new chairman.

"HFSF, according to the General Council's decision, is contemplating calling an extraordinary General Meeting taking into account that the smooth cooperation between the board of Directors of NBG and the controlling shareholder is essential," the fund said in a press release.

National Bank (NBG) reconstituted its board of directors on Wednesday, appointing former deputy central bank governor Panagiotis Thomopoulos as its new chairman.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)