BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
ATHENS Jan 8 Greece's National Bank has asked authorities for a delay in picking a buyer for Hellenic Postbank until after it completes a takeover of rival EFG Eurobank, NBG's deputy CEO said on Tuesday.
"We have asked for an extension and so has Eurobank so that it doesn't interfere with the takeover of Eurobank," Petros Christodoulou told reporters.
Four Greek banks have made offers for Postbank, which is 44 percent government-owned and deemed to be not viable, a source close to the matter has previously said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
