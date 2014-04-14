BRIEF-Park National Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.31
* Park National Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
ATHENS, April 14 Greece's largest lender National Bank has picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for a planned equity offering to plug its 2.18 billion euro capital shortfall, a senior banker familiar with the issue told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.
NBG had previously said it would not resort to an equity issue to plug the capital gap but would focus on selling non-core assets instead. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
TORONTO, April 21 National Bank of Canada is investing C$6 million in Canadian robo-adviser startup Nest Wealth and will license the financial technology company's digital wealth management platform, the companies said on Friday.