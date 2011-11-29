* NBG posts 9-month loss of 7 mln euros

* Bad loan provisions up 32 pct y/y

* Results exclude hit from Greek government bond-swap

* No plan to sell control of Turkish unit Finansbank (Adds deputy CEO comment, details)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Nov 29 National Bank, Greece's largest lender, posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the first nine months of 2011 on increased bad debt provisions and said it would need to boost its capital base further to cope with tough times ahead.

The group, present in Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia and Cyprus, reported a loss of 7.0 million euros, excluding impairments from its planned participation in a Greek government bond swap to reduce the country's debt.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a loss of 66.2 million euros on average in the nine-month period.

Greek banks are trying to cope with rising credit impairments and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country struggles through its fourth straight year of economic contraction, seen at 5.5 percent this year.

Banks are expected to have to recapitalise after writedowns resulting from a planned bond swap agreed in October, which calls for a 50 percent nominal writedown on Greek government bonds.

"With the prospect of a new debt swap initiative (PSI+) imminent, and the completion of the diagnostic tests being conducted on domestic lenders by Blackrock Solutions, we shall need to fortify yet further our capital base," NBG's Chief Executive Apostolos Tamvakakis said in a statement.

The so-called private sector involvement (PSI), the terms of which have yet to be finalised, will succeed a July 21 scheme that included a 21 percent net present value loss on the bonds.

NBG had said in the first half that the impact from its participation in the July voluntary swap of Greek government bonds would have been 1.645 billion euros.

National Bank said it does not plan to pull out of Turkey and sell a controlling stake in its cash cow Finansbank, which helps the group partly offset the business slump at home.

The bank is planning to dispose just 20 percent of Finansbank when market conditions allow as part of a capital strengthening.

"National Bank does not have a plan of selling control of Finansbank. We want the optionality in Turkey," NBG Deputy CEO Anthimos Thomopoulos told analysts in a conference call after the bank released third quarter results.

Nine-month net profit at Finansbank dropped 9 percent year-on-year to 293 million euros, with NBG saying the recovery of the Turkish economy bolstered expectations for continued growth at the subsidiary.

"We continue to pursue the strategy announced last year (to sell a 20 percent stake). The market has not given us the opportunity, we are determined to do so as soon as we get an opening," Thomopoulos said.

Shares of NBG have shed 68 percent in the year to date, underperforming the broader Greek equities market which is down 52.8 percent in the same period. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)