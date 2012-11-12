ATHENS Nov 12 Greece's largest lender National
Bank will hold a third and final shareholder meeting
on Nov. 23 to vote on its offer to take over rival Eurobank
after two previous assemblies did not achieve a
quorum.
National Bank made a share-swap offer in early
October to buy all of rival Eurobank, offering 58 new shares for
every 100 Eurobank shares.
"There will be a third and final shareholder meeting on Nov.
23," a National Bank Official told Reuters.
Greece's biggest banks are merging to cope with heavy losses
from the country's debt restructuring, deposit outflows and
rising bad loans.
Completion of the deal will give NBG shareholders 75 percent
of the combined entity, with Eurobank shareholders owning the
rest.
Monday's assembly required 50 percent of the bank's common
voting shares present but achieved only 19.8 percent.
A decision will be made at the final meeting, whatever the
number of shareholders present.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)