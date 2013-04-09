ATHENS, April 9 Greek lender National Bank (NBG)
will issue new shares and contingent convertible bonds
to recapitalise with final decisions on the plan expected on
Wednesday when its board reconvenes, an official at the bank
said on Tuesday.
NBG, whose plan to absorb subsidiary Eurobank was
suspended after objections by the country's international
lenders, aims to have the recapitalisation plan approved by its
shareholders by April 29.
"The assembly will decide on a combination of moves - the
participation of current shareholders in the capital increase,
the right of new investors to take part, an issue of CoCos and a
reverse split," said the official, declining to be named.
Greece's four major banks need 27.5 billion euros in fresh
funds to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the
country's central bank after incurring losses from a sovereign
debt writedown and impaired loans.
NBG's capital need has been set by the central bank at 9.75
billion euros. That of its 84 percent subsidiary Eurobank at
5.83 billion euros. The two banks will be recapitalised
separately.
Most of the funds will be provided by a state bank support
fund - the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - in
exchange for new shares or contingent convertible bonds.
Under the terms of the recapitalisation plan, at least 10
percent of banks' new common equity must be raised from the
private sector, otherwise they will fall under the full control
of the HFSF.
CoCos will be exclusively taken up by the HFSF.
Greece's international lenders have set aside 50 billion
euros from the country's bailout package to recapitalise viable
banks and cover the costs of winding down others that are deemed
non-viable.
