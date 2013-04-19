(repeats to additional subscribers)
ATHENS, April 19 Greece's National Bank (NBG)
, the country's biggest, was forced to postpone a vote
on its 9.75 billion-euro ($12.7 billion) recapitalisation plan
on Friday after too few shareholders turned up.
NBG will now hold a second attempt on April 24 and seek
agreement from 50 percent rather than 66.6 percent of
shareholders.
Hard hit by the country's sovereign debt writedown and
related bad loans, NBG needs approval to undertake a share
offering worth up to 9.756 billion and issue up to 1.9 billion
euros of contingent convertible bonds in order to raise capital.
It also plans to reduce the number of its outstanding shares via
a 10-for-1 reverse split.
Greece's four major banks including NBG need 27.5 billion
euros in fresh funds to restore their solvency ratios to levels
required by the country's central bank.
Most of the funds will be provided by a state bank support
fund - the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - in
exchange for new shares or contingent convertible bonds (CoCos).
CoCos will be issued exclusively to the HFSF rescue fund and
Greek banks plan to resort to them if less than 10 percent of
their rights offerings is taken up by private investors.
Under the terms of the recapitalisation plan agreed with the
country's international lenders, at least 10 percent of banks'
new common equity must be raised from the private sector for
them to stay privately run.
Friday's meeting was attended by shareholders representing
just 17.5 percent of NBG's common voting shares. If no quorum is
reached next week, there will be a second repeat assembly on
April 29, which will require the attendance of shareholders
representing just 20 percent of NBG's voting shares.
It is common in Greece for such shareholder votes to be
delayed and for proposals to be approved only after two or three
meetings.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Sophie Walker)