(Corrects NOV 17 story to show Steinmetz a co-investor, not
major shareholder in Invel, paragraphs 5,6)
* Invel Real Estate to buy about 66 pct of NBG's Pangaia
property unit
* Deal to be partly financed by NBG
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Nov 17 National Bank of Greece
, the country's largest lender, is close to clinching a
deal to sell a majority stake in its fully-owned real estate arm
Pangaia to private equity firm Invel Real Estate, two bankers
close to the deal told Reuters on Sunday.
The sale is part of restructuring efforts by National Bank
(NBG) aimed at boosting its capital base.
Greece's top four banks are implementing restructuring plans
agreed with the European Commission as part of conditions
imposed for their bailouts. The plans involve job cuts, branch
closures and asset sales.
"The agreement will close in the next 10 days. Invel will
acquire about 66 percent of Pangaia for more than 600 million
euros ($808.47 million)," one of the bankers told Reuters.
Invel will pay part of the purchase price for Pangaia in
cash, contribute equity in the form of real estate and finance
the rest with a loan from National Bank, the bankers said.
BSG Real Estate, controlled by Israeli businessman Beny
Steinmetz, will be one of the co-investors in the transaction,
they said.
"NBG will retain management control at Pangaia for five
years," the other banker said. "The loan by NBG for part of the
majority stake will be at a spread of 275 basis points, secured
by real estate contributed by Invel."
The bankers said the sale would strengthen National Bank's
Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by 40 basis points to 9.6
percent. The Bank of Greece plans to conduct stress tests later
this year.
Pangaia's real estate portfolio includes office buildings,
branches operated by NBG and other property recently acquired
from the country's privatisation agency.
Pangaia may pursue a listing on the Athens stock exchange by
2015, one of the bankers said.
The agreement has been approved by the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund (HFSF), the bank rescue vehicle that
recapitalised the country's big four banks in the summer and is
now their major shareholder, one of the bankers said.
Last month, Canadian firm Fairfax Financial Holdings
announced its intention to raise its stake in Greek
real estate firm Eurobank Properties.
(Editing by Jason Neely)