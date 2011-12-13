(Adds details)

ATHENS, Dec 13 Greece's largest lender National Bank will seek shareholder approval on Dec. 22 for an issue of preferred shares to the state, raising up to 1.0 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to boost its liquidity and capital adequacy, an official at the bank said on Tuesday.

The group is making use of a law introduced in 2008 to help banks with liquidity during the global credit crisis.

"If there is no quorum on Dec. 22 there will be a repeat shareholders meeting on Dec. 27," an official at the bank told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Greek banks are trying to cope with rising bad debts and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country struggles through its fourth straight year of economic contraction, seen topping 5.5 percent this year.

Banks are expected to have to recapitalise after writedowns resulting from a planned bond swap agreed in October, which calls for a 50 percent nominal writedown on Greek government bonds.

NBG had only tapped 350 million euros under the scheme out of a total of 1.35 billion it had been allocated. If it raises the full 1 billion euros, its core Tier 1 capital ratio will improve to 11 percent from 9.5 percent at end-September, the official said.

The preferred, non-voting, shares would pay a 10 percent dividend.

NBG's previous 350 million euro issue amounted to 4 percent of the bank's equity capital. Other banks including Alpha and Eurobank had also made use of the scheme, raising larger amounts. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)