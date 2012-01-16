ATHENS Jan 16 National Bank,
Greece's largest lender, has bought back 838 million euros
($1.06 billion) of covered bonds and hybrid securities at a
discount, boosting its core tier 1 ratio.
"As a result of the buy back, the core tier 1 ratio will be
reinforced by 302 million euros, or by 46 basis points to 11.6
percent," one bank official said on Monday.
The buyback offer, launched on Jan. 3, targeted 1.5 billion
euros of covered bonds and 350 million of hybrid securities due
to mature in 2016.
NBG offered holders of covered bonds 70 percent of face
value, compared with a market price of about 60 percent. It
offered 45 percent for hybrid bonds, that have been trading at
about 30 percent.
Greek lenders have been struggling to cope with rising bad
debts and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country
enters its fifth year of economic contraction.
Banks are expected to have to recapitalise after writedowns
resulting from a planned bond swap agreed in October, which
calls for a 50 percent nominal writedown on Greek government
bonds.
In December, NBG completed a 1 billion euro capital boost by
placing new preferred shares with the state, increasing its core
tier 1 ratio to 11.1 percent.
($1 = 0.7891 euro)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Dan Lalor)