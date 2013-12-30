ATHENS Dec 30 More than 2,000 people have
signed up for a voluntary redundancy scheme at Greece's biggest
lender, National Bank (NBG), aimed at shedding about
15 percent of its workforce to cut costs, an NBG official told
Reuters on Monday.
Hammered by Greece's six-year recession, the country's four
major lenders had billions pumped into them to prop them up
after a sovereign debt restructuring last year and rising bad
loans and are now restructuring to trim their cost base.
NBG employees, including staff of small lenders Probank and
FBB which were taken over earlier this year, had until Dec. 30
to decide whether to take the offer.
The bank will announce on Tuesday whether it will accept all
the offers, the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
NBG had said the cost of the scheme if 2,000 employees
accept the offer will come to 160 million euros ($221
million)and generate annual payroll savings of about 120 million
euros.
In September, Piraeus Bank shed about 12 percent
of its workforce through a similar redundancy scheme and last
month Eurobank said more than 10 percent of its staff took a
voluntary exit offer.
Piraeus, Alpha, National and Eurobank
completed a 27.5 billion euro recapitalisation in June to
restore their solvency after losses from writedowns on
government debt and bad loans.
($1 = 0.7239 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina
Tagaris; Editing by Alison Williams)