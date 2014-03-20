* National Bank posts net profit of 809 mln euros in 2013
* Bad-loan provisions drop 36 pct from previous year
* National reiterates it plans no equity offering to plug
capital shortfall
ATHENS, March 20 Greece's biggest lender
National Bank (NBG) said on Thursday it returned to
profit last year, helped by its Turkish unit Finansbank
, lower funding costs and reduced provisions for bad
loans.
The bank posted a net profit of 809 million euros ($1.13
billion) versus a loss of 2.14 billion a year earlier.
NBG, which has a current market value of 9.83 billion euros,
said Finansbank contributed 439 million euros of profit, down 9
percent year-on-year, despite tougher conditions in the Turkish
market in the second half of 2013.
"Finansbank showed notable resilience to the adverse
conditions in Turkey," Chief Executive Alexandros Tourkolias
said in a statement.
NBG said provisions for non-performing loans (NPLs) - credit
in arrears for more than 90 days - dropped 36 percent to 1.63
billion euros, with NPLs rising to 22.5 percent of its loan book
from 21.9 percent at the end of the third quarter.
"The improving economic climate in Greece contained the pace
of new loan impairments," Tourkolias said. The pace of Greece's
six-year-long recession slowed in 2013 to 3.9 percent.
The falling economy has caused Greek banks to struggle with
bad loans. Record unemployment of nearly 28 percent has made it
hard for borrowers to service their debt. This forces lenders to
hike loan-loss provisions, even though at a slower pace than in
previous years.
NPLs were the focus of a health check the country's central
bank ran to assess whether Greece's top banks are adequately
capitalised to absorb further credit deterioration.
NBG, facing a 2.18 billion euro capital shortfall based on
the central bank's stress test, reiterated it will not resort to
an equity offering to plug the gap, taking a different course
from peers Alpha Bank and Piraeus.
NBG said it would spell out measures it would take to cover
the shortfall in a capital plan to be submitted to the central
bank by April 15.
Based on central bank data, non-performing loans held by
Greek banks rose to 31.2 percent of their total loan book at the
end of the third quarter last year from 29.3 percent at the end
of the first half.
NBG, about 84 percent-owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue
fund, said it reduced overall Eurosystem borrowing by 1.5
billion euros in the last quarter of 2013, to 11 percent of
group assets.
