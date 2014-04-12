ATHENS, April 12 Greece's largest lender
National Bank (NBG) is considering tapping
international markets with a share offering as part of plans to
plug a capital shortfall, a senior executive at the bank told
Reuters on Saturday.
"All solutions are being reviewed in the present
circumstances, without excluding an equity offering," the banker
said, declining to be named.
A stress test by Greece's central bank last month showed NBG
needed an extra 2.18 billion euros ($3.03 billion) of capital.
The group had said it would not resort to an equity issue to
plug the capital gap but would focus on selling non-core assets.
