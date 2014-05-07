* Investors offer to buy more than 2.5 bln euros of new NBG
shares- source
* Bookbuilding to close on Thursday
* NBG last major lender to succesfully tap international
markets
(Adds details)
ATHENS, May 7 Demand for National Bank of
Greece's (NBG) 2.5 billion-euro ($3.5 billion) share
offer is oversubscribed one day before order books close, a
banker close to the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.
NBG, the country's largest bank by assets, is the fourth
lender to tap international markets to plug a capital hole,
seizing a window of opportunity to raise funds as foreign
investors warm to the debt-laden country's recovery prospects.
"The offering is subscribed by more than one time so far,"
the banker said, declining to be named or provide details on
pricing.
NBG's existing shares were trading 2.5 percent lower at 2.74
euros on the Athens bourse on Wednesday.
Bookbuilding started on Tuesday and will end on Thursday,
with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley acting as
global coordinators and bookrunners, joined by BofA Merril
Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, UBS and Mediobanca.
NBG, which has a current market value of 6.73 billion euros
and is 84 percent-owned by the Greece's bank bailout fund, the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, is issuing new shares to
cover a 2.18 billion-euro capital shortfall revealed in a
central bank stress test in March.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to cover the difference
between the identified capital hole in the health check, and
planned moves to boost capital by 1.04 billion euros that have
been approved by the Bank of Greece.
NBG also plans to buy back 1.35 billion euros of preferred
shares from the government. Its equity offering does not include
pre-emption rights for existing shareholders, including the
HFSF.
Peers Alpha Bank, Piraeus and Eurobank
have already raised 5.81 billion euros between them
through similar equity offerings over the past six weeks.
($1 = 0.7177 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Harry
Papachristou, Greg Mahlich)