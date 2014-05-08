BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
ATHENS May 8 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) priced its 2.5 billion euro ($3.48 billion) share offering at 2.20 euros a share after books closed on Thursday, an official at the bank told Reuters.
"The price that will be proposed to the shareholders meeting on May 10 will be 2.20 euros a share," the official said, declining to be named.
NBG is the latest Greek lender to tap international investors to cover a 2.18 billion euro capital hole revealed in a central bank stress test in March. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.