May 31Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based apartment on May 31 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/dPv3Ws Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ATHENS, April 29 Greece's National Bank expects to secure the 10 percent level of support from private investors in its recapitalisation plan required for the bank to escape state control, its chief executive said on Monday.
"With the assurances we have from investors, we believe that the target is attainable," Alexandros Tourkolias told shareholders. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
WARSAW, May 30 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is obliged to conduct an initial public offering of its Polish unit in Warsaw by June 30, Poland's financial regulator said late on Tuesday, upholding its earlier position.