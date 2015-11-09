ATHENS Nov 9 National Bank (NBG),
Greece's largest lender, reported a smaller loss in the third
quarter compared to the previous three month period as credit
loss provisions continued to weigh.
NBG posted a loss of 401 million euros ($431.80 million) in
the July-to-September period versus a loss of 1.61 billion euros
in the second quarter.
The bank said its ratio of non-performing loans in Greece,
credit past due for more than 90 days, rose to 33.8 percent from
32.1 percent in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.9287 euros)
