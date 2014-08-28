* NBG profit 1.146 bln euro, boosted by 994 mln deferred tax

* Alpha Bank profitable in H1 after recognising deferred tax

* Pace of new bad loan formation slows (Adds Alpha Bank, NBG CEO quote, background)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Aug 28 National Bank of Greece (NBG) reported higher-than-expected first-half profits on Thursday, helped by lower funding costs, a strong contribution from Turkish arm Finansbank, lower bad loan provisions and a deferred tax benefit of 994 million euros.

The country's biggest bank by assets posted net earnings of 1.146 billion euros ($1.51 billion) for January to June. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 221 million euros on average.

NBG said Finansbank contributed 85 million euros to group earnings in the second quarter, more than double than its profit in the last quarter of 2013.

NBG and Greece's other big banks, which will undergo a health-check by the European Central Bank in October, are still troubled by bad loans after a deep recession which pushed unemployment up to 28 percent. They are continuing to make provisions for impaired credit.

"After the implementation of further measures in our business plan, I believe that we shall have sufficient levels of capital to address the challenges of the upcoming ECB stress tests," Chief Executive Alexandros Tourkolias said in a statement.

Record joblessness in Greece has made it hard for borrowers to service their debt, forcing lenders to hike loan-loss provisions, even though the pace is slowing from previous years.

The contraction of Greece's economy slowed to 0.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter with the government and its international lenders expecting it to pull out of recession and expand by 0.6 percent in 2014.

NBG said provisions for non-performing loans - credit in arrears for more than 90 days - fell 17 percent year-on-year in the first half to 705 million euros. Non-performing loans rose to 23.2 percent of its book from 23 percent in the first quarter.

Alpha Bank, the country's fourth-largest bank, reported a net profit of 267.4 million euros ($352 million) in the first half after recognising a 422 million euro deferred tax benefit in the second quarter.

Excluding the one-off tax gain, Alpha lost 165.5 million in the first half, which was in line with market expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a loss of 160 million euros on average.

Alpha, majority owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, said bad debt provisions fell to 744 million euros in the first half from 984 million in the same period last year, with the pace of new impaired loans slowing.

Non-performing credit rose to 33.6 percent of its loan book from 33.3 percent in the first quarter of 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7595 euro) (Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)