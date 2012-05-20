By Peter Apps
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 20 If or when policymakers
finally decide Greece should leave the euro, the exit could
happen so quickly that "new drachma" currency notes might not be
printed in time.
In principle, some of the long-term consequences of Athens
leaving the currency bloc are not unappealing. The euro zone
would no longer have to worry about what has always been its
weakest link. While a new Greek currency would almost certainly
immediately crash in value as soon as it was issued, in doing so
it would make the Greek economy much more competitive.
But the short-term effects would be brutal, both
domestically and on the global economy. A post-euro Greece could
find itself struggling to import food and fuel, with everyday
life reduced to barter in goods and services and the government
unable to pay workers in anything they would want to receive.
"It would be chaos," says Marios Efthymiopoulos, a visiting
scholar at Johns Hopkins University Centre for Advanced
International Studies and president of Thessaloniki-based think
tank Global Strategy.
"The banks would collapse and you would have to nationalise
them. You wouldn't be able to pay anyone except in coupons.
There is only one (currency) printing press in Greece. It is in
the museum in Athens and it doesn't work any more."
The cost of managing what is increasingly being termed
"Grexit" - with its resulting global market turmoil and colossal
financial pressure on Spain and Italy - could dwarf the cost of
keeping Greece on financial life support. But with northern
European states - and their electorates - becoming tired of
bailouts, the probability is seen clearly on the rise.
World leaders meeting at the G8 at Camp David recommitted
themselves to keeping Greece in the euro zone, underlining
worries over the costs of an exit. Not everyone believes that
will prove enough. The unknowns, however, are enormous.
"There's so much we don't know," says Domenico Lombardi, a
senior fellow specialising in the global economy at the
Brookings Institution. "If Greece leaves the euro, it will also
have to leave the EU," he added, though some suggest treaties
may be interpreted or amended to keep Athens in the wider bloc.
Lombardi questioned how much help Greece could count on:
"How much international support is there? Probably not very
much. It's very hard to know what they could practically do."
With life for the Greek people changing overnight with a
euro exit, social turmoil would be inevitable. Whoever made the
decision - if it were to be made in Athens at all - could
certainly not count on being in power weeks or even days later.
"It would be truly revolutionary, in every sense of the
word," says Tyson Barker, head of transatlantic relations at the
Bertelsmann Foundation. "There are various ways it could be done
... but you could end up like Cuba with use of multiple
currencies or with essentially a barter economy, at least in the
early days."
Private companies and foreign states, including Britain and
the United States, have detailed contingency plans for euro zone
collapse. Greece, however, is in a more delicate position.
Had it become public knowledge that any Greek government was
preparing to leave, the resulting panic could easily have made
it a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Already this week, Greek savers - and smaller numbers
elsewhere in the southern euro zone - have begun to take money
from banks. Tourists are staying away, exporters are demanding
cash up front.
Should Grexit ever happen, it would have to begin within
days or even hours of the decision being made at the top.
WALKING OUT OR KICKED OUT?
But just as it increasingly appears incapable of pushing
through the tough austerity measures and reforms required by
international lenders under the terms of existing bailouts,
Athens might prove simply unable to take the decision to leave.
Almost without exception, its political leaders have pledged to
remain in the single currency even if they opposed the bailouts.
In theory, there is no provision under EU treaties for
Europe's other states to unilaterally kick out a member. But in
reality, analysts and officials say they could effectively
freeze Greece out by closing its access to European Central Bank
lending.
That might effectively force Greece to issue its own
currency as it might not have any other way of paying workers or
providing enough cash to keep the economy moving.
At that stage, Greece would likely also attempt to convert
all local and perhaps also its international debt into the new
and rapidly depreciating currency. Its international creditors,
however, would cry foul. That would likely be the beginning of a
debt restructuring that could last years. But historic debts
would be the least of Greece's immediate problems.
Even the physical production of a new currency would be
fraught with problems. Any foreign firm hired to print Greek
notes would almost certainly require money up front. Any coupons
or temporary notes produced locally might swiftly be forged,
rendering them even more worthless.
As in some other non-euro zone states such as Montenegro,
the euro might remain the principal currency for many
transactions. But it would be in much shorter supply and be
beyond government control or even influence, making it almost
impossible to use for salaries or benefits payments.
Euro savings held in Greek banks would inevitably be
redenominated in the new currency -- with its rapidly slumping
value. Physical euro notes already in circulation, however,
would retain their value or even become much more prized.
BORDER CLOSURES, TROOPS ON STREETS?
It would most likely be necessary to close borders to stop
Greeks smuggling out euros to stash in banks elsewhere. But with
hundreds of miles to cover, much of it in inaccessible mountain,
wood and scrubland, security forces would be stretched thin.
Simultaneously, police would likely have to manage a
dramatic spike in unrest and perhaps more political and criminal
violence. Already, there have been isolated examples of Germans
-- or those suspected of being German -- being assaulted in
apparent anger over EU-enforced austerity.
Greece's leaders could decide to deploy the army onto the
streets in an attempt to reassure the population and bring calm.
But that could prove deeply divisive.
"If this happens, there are definitely going to be security
incidents in the streets of Athens," says David Lea, Western
Europe analyst at Control Risks. "But the Greek military is not
designed to deal with this. It's designed to deter Turkey. And
you have to remember, this is a country with a recent history of
military dictatorship and using it could go down very badly."
Rarely would a country have needed international financial
aid so desperately. But euro zone countries would likely want to
preserve their financial resources to protect other states,
particularly Italy and Spain, and might even push the IMF to
hold back. In a tightly fought U.S. election year, financial aid
from the United States would also be virtually unthinkable.
Greece could try to turn elsewhere. In 2008, Iceland raised
eyebrows amongst other NATO members when it approached Russia
for a massive financial loan that many suspected would come with
strategic strings attached, perhaps rights to use military bases
on the island. But neither Moscow nor Beijing are seen
particularly keen to take on Athens's woes.
In easier times, it might have been possible to extricate
Greece quietly and slowly. Dozens of countries have successfully
left currency blocs since 1945, mainly colonial states breaking
free of their former masters. But doing it under this much
pressure and global market focus makes that impossible.
"An exit is technically feasible," said Lea at Control
Risks. "But managerially, it is extremely difficult to do well.
It requires a lot of planning and a lot of agreement. And given
current circumstances, there is no chance of that."