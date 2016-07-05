ATHENS, July 5 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a $20 million loan
deal with Greece's privately-owned Energean Oil&Gas, the
country's sole oil producer, to support existing and new
projects, it said.
Energean, 45 percent owned by U.S. hedge fund Third Point,
has an output of more than 4,000 barrels per day from two oil
fields in the Prinos Basin off the northern Greek island of
Thassos.
It says there are an estimated 30 million barrels of proven
and probable oil reserves in the Prinos field. Under the same
licence, it has 28 million barrels of contingent resources where
significant exploration potential was identified in
three-dimensional seismic surveys in 2015.
The EBRD said the financing follows a $75 million loan
agreed with Energean earlier this year related to investment and
development of the Prinos field.
The new EBRD loan will also support the introduction of new
technology, investments to avoid gas flaring and a number of
resource efficiency investments to optimise the supply and use
of energy, the EBRD said in a news release.
Energean says there is also potential from ongoing
exploration activity in the onshore Ioannina and offshore
Katakolon blocks in western Greece and from a 2D seismic survey
conducted in Egypt earlier this year.
The EBRD started investing in Greece in 2015.
(Writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Louise Heavens)