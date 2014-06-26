ATHENS, June 26 Energean Oil & Gas, Greece's
only oil producer, raised on Thursday its estimate of
recoverable oil deposits by more than 10 percent to 30 million
barrels.
Energean, in which U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC
holds a 44.5 percent stake, produces about 1,700 barrels of
crude a day off the northern Greek island of Thassos.
That output covers only a negligible part of the country's
energy needs. Debt-laden Athens has embarked on an ambitious
programme to discover big hydrocarbon reserves in the country's
west.
The Thassos oil production, which began in 1981, was
moribund when Energean took it over in late 2007. By using new
technology to squeeze more crude out of the old deposit, it has
raised recoverable reserves from 2 million barrels to 15 times
that volume.
"Production from the Gulf of Kavala (Thassos) will continue
for at least a further 15 years," the company's Chief Executive
Matthios Rigas said in a statement. Energean and its
predecessors have produced about 113 million barrels of oil in
the region over the past 33 years.
The only other proven oil deposit in Greece is at Katakolon,
in the country's south, with a volume of 5 million barrels.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Dale Hudson)