* Greece hopes for big offshore oil, gas finds in the west
* Plans to launch exploration tender in early July
* Oil, gas blocks to be presented in July 1-2 London
conference
ATHENS, June 25 Greece will invite major oil
companies next month to conduct offshore test drillings, the
government said on Wednesday, launching the debt-laden country's
most ambitious attempt so far to develop its untapped
hydrocarbon potential.
Athens has made several fruitless attempts over the past
decades to find big reserves of oil or natural gas. Exploration
interest revived during its debt crisis, with the cash-strapped
country keen to reduce its big fuel import bill.
Several blocks covering a combined area of more than 200,000
square kilometres in the Ionian Sea and south of the island of
Crete are expected to go under the hammer.
Greece has been encouraged in its quest by big offshore
natural gas finds in Israel and Cyprus, nearby in the Eastern
Mediterranean.
The plan has been code-named "Greece MegaProject" by
Petroleum Geo-Services, the Oslo-based firm which
completed seismic tests there earlier this year.
Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis will present the tender and
PGS's geological findings at a London conference on July 1-2,
the ministry said in a statement.
"(Maniatis) and officials will have private meetings with
company representatives and investors to clarify special
questions," the statement said.
The ministry has described PGS's findings as "encouraging",
but Energean Oil & Gas, Greece's only domestic oil producer,
doubts that large deposits will be found.
Greece imports almost all its oil and natural gas and spent
15.6 billion euros ($21.2 billion) to buy foreign fuel last
year, about 8.6 percent of its gross domestic product.
The "MegaProject" is not Greece's only plan to find oil.
Athens earlier this month granted concessions to explore and
exploit possible hydrocarbon deposits in three separate on- and
offshore areas to groups including Hellenic Petroleum,
Energean, Italy's Edison and Ireland's Petroceltic
.
Last month, Maniatis separately approved another request by
Italian energy major Enel to search for hydrocarbons
in another three onshore blocs in the west.
($1 = 0.7355 Euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by William Hardy)