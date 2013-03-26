LONDON/ATHENS, March 26 The flagship sale of the
Greek government's stake in betting monopoly OPAP is
being challenged by two of the potential buyers, who say the
sale is not being run fairly.
Two of the eight initial suitors for the 33 percent stake
have independently written to OPAP and the Greek privatisation
agency HRADF complaining the process is not being run in a
transparent and objective way.
Both suitors - a bid vehicle called Emma Delta backed by
Greek shipping tycoon George Melisanidis and Czech investor Jiri
Smejc, and a consortium led by gaming equipment company
Gauselmann and gaming software group Playtech
- threaten to take legal action if necessary.
Any setback to the sale could have broader economic
implications for Greece, given that the stake in OPAP, worth
around 660 million euros ($848.7 million) at the company's
current share price, is being sold by Athens under privatisation
plans which were a key part of the country's EU/IMF bailout.
The government expects to raise 11 billion euros from
privatisations by 2016.
"Our company certainly reserves any and all of its rights to
use any legal possible means, including the possibility of
submission of indictments and notices for the investigation of
possible punitive acts," said the letter from Emma Delta.
Among the complaints in the letters, dated earlier this
month and seen by Reuters, is a decision by OPAP to renew an IT
services contract with local gaming software firm Intralot
, one of the other potential bidders.
Both letters call on OPAP and HRADF not to approve the
contested contract.
Earlier OPAP postponed until April 6 a shareholder meeting
scheduled for Tuesday to vote on the renewal of the contract in
order to give the privatisation agency's newly appointed board
of directors more time to study the meeting's agenda.
Both OPAP Chairman Cnstantinos Louropoulos and a
spokeswoman for the privatisation agency declined comment on the
letters or confirm whether they had been received.
A source at one of the potential buyers said the letters had
been acknowledged but there had been no formal response.
BOUND FOR THE FUTURE
Intralot, one of the world's biggest gaming software
providers, has been OPAP's IT contractor since at least 2001,
when OPAP was listed on the Athens bourse.
Its latest contract expires in July and OPAP considers its
renewal, which it said would cost 109 million euros for services
and capital expenditure plus at least 46 million euros for
maintenance, is vital for its smooth operation.
The Gauselmann letter said the contract, for the provision
and maintenance of a new central hardware and software system,
would involve OPAP paying more than it had stated, and the buyer
of the government's stake should have a say in it.
Both letters also said potential buyers had not been
provided with details of the contract, despite the successful
bidder being bound to it for as long as five years.
"The new majority shareholder of OPAP must have the
possibility of control and decision on all the company's
projects and contracts and not be found at the last moment (to
be) bound for the future," the Gauselmman consortium's letter
said.
In its letter, Emma Delta also calls on the privatisation
agency to investigate the legality of the participation of
companies linked to Intralot in the OPAP privatisation process.
"OPAP, which is the target company, 'gives a bonus' to the
technical provider by a new agreement and reinforces the
financial and cash liquidity of the group and the related group
companies, giving in such a way an advantage in the competition
process," the letter said.
A spokeswoman for Intralot said the agreement to provide
technological infrastructure and services to OPAP was based on
an international tender.
"The recent agreement announced between OPAP and Intralot
... was won by Intralot without any complaint for the
transparency of the process. Any comments or actions from
participants in the privatisation process of OPAP ... may serve
other motives," she said.
OPAP holds monopolies in Greek sports betting and lotteries
until 2020 and 2030 respectively. It also holds an exclusive
10-year licence for video lottery terminals and a 12-year
licence to offer scratch cards.
Final bids for OPAP are due in the second half of April, but
contenders must state the final composition of their consortiums
by March 28.
Private equity firms TPG Capital and BC Partners, activist
investor fund Third Point, Triple Five World Group Properties
and a unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun, also
responded to a Nov. 9 deadline for expressions of interest,
along with Intralot, Gauselmann-Playtech and Emma Delta.